Fugitive art distributor held without bond on international fraud charges

6 min ago

An Italian art distributor was ordered held without bail Tuesday nearly a decade after he was charged in Chicago with allegedly selling fake "limited edition" prints of legendary painters such as Salvador Dali and Pablo Picasso as part of an international fraud ring. Dressed in an orange jail jumpsuit, Elio Bonfiglioli, 61, listened through an Italian interpreter as his court-appointed lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Comments made yesterday: 35,582 • Total comments across all topics: 278,013,213

