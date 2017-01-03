Free Weekdays at the Art Institute of...

Free Weekdays at the Art Institute of Chicago

The famed Art Insititue of Chicago is offering free weekday admission for Illinois residents from January 9 through February 16, 2017. You'll be able to see their permanent collections, including Ancient and Byzantine art, Arms and Armor, Asian art, the Thorne Miniature Rooms, and the impressive Impressionist collection.

