First Midwest Bank parent moving HQ to Chicago
The publicly traded parent of First Midwest Bank, which has 110 branches in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa, will move to 8750 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. by spring 2018. First Midwest has about $11.6 billion in assets and is in the process of buying Hickory Hills-based Standard Bank & Trust Co., which has $2.4 billion in assets.
