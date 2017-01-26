Fire officials: 1 dead after Metra tr...

Fire officials: 1 dead after Metra train hits vehicle on NW Side

One person was killed when a Metra train on the Union Pacific-Northwest Line struck a vehicle Thursday morning in the Norwood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, fire officials said. Emergency crews were responded about 7:10 a.m. to reports of a train striking a vehicle near Nagle and Northwest Highway, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Jeff Lyle.

