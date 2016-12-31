Families of 2016 slain bear crosses down Magnificent Mile
Over 700 crosses were erected and carried along Michigan Avenue on Dec. 31, 2016 - one for each person killed in 2016 in Chicago. Greg Zanis, of Aurora, constructed the crosses with the help of volunteers and distributed them to families of the victims.
