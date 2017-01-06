Facebook Live attackers charged with ...

Facebook Live attackers charged with a hate crime, and other Chicago news

9 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Reader

Video broadcast live on Facebook and later posted on Vidme shows a man, right, with his mouth taped shut and hands bound. Four young west-siders accused of kidnapping and torturing a fifth person-and of broadcasting the whole shocking attack on Facebook Live-have been charged with a hate crime, Chicago police announced Thursday night.

