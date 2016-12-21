Eternal Hostility: a New Year's Resol...

Eternal Hostility: a New Year's Resolution

Photo caption: one of more than 750 crosses carried in a Chicago rally commemorating homicide victims on New Year's Eve This New Year's Eve, 750 heavy wooden crosses were distributed to a gathering of Chicagoans commemorating the victims of gun violence killed in 2016. Rev. Michael Pfleger and the Faith Community of St. Sabina Parish had issued a call to carry crosses constructed by Greg Zanis.

