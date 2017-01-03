Eight political New Year's resolutions you can actually keep
If 2016 was a year when most of us were accused of keeping cozy in our partisan bubbles, then the New Year is as good a time as any to reflect upon how we can reengage in politics. It's prompted my own reflection too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|2 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2,072
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|3 min
|Hatti_Hollerand
|2,824
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|sonicfilter
|1,471,011
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 min
|Brian_G
|62,662
|a fooking abomination.
|11 min
|NEEDS 2B READ
|4
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|14 min
|Jacques in Ottawa
|232,651
|Finland has started a radical experiment: guara...
|15 min
|Socialism disaster
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC