Driver in fatal crash had blood-alcohol level 3 times limit: Prosecutors
Yonatan Monrroy- Madrid, 19, charged with drunken-driving causing a death, told paramedics he'd been drinking beer before he crashed into a car in the West Town neighborhood Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, sending it over a curb and killing the other driver, prosecutors said. Yonatan Monrroy- Madrid, 19, charged with drunken-driving causing a death, told paramedics he'd been drinking beer before he crashed into a car in the West Town neighborhood Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, sending it over a curb and killing the other driver, prosecutors said.
