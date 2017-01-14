Driver fleeing police crashes into barbershop, injuring customers
About a half dozen customers were sitting inside a North Austin barbershop when a car suddenly crashed into it, sending five people to the hospital. Around 1 p.m. Saturday in the 5600 block of west North Ave., witnesses say they saw a black Kia SUV crash through the front doors of the Ridiculous Kuts Barbershop.
