Driver fleeing police crashes into barbershop, injuring customers

About a half dozen customers were sitting inside a North Austin barbershop when a car suddenly crashed into it, sending five people to the hospital. Around 1 p.m. Saturday in the 5600 block of west North Ave., witnesses say they saw a black Kia SUV crash through the front doors of the Ridiculous Kuts Barbershop.

