Downriver Actors Guild Heats Up the Stage with CHICAGO

It may be cold outside, but the action is sizzling inside as the Downriver Actors Guild turns up the heat with "Chicago - the Musical." Directed by Denny Connors of Allen Park, the show runs 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20, 21, 27 and 28, and 3 p.m. Jan. 22 and 29 at the Catherine A. Daly Theatre on the Avenue, 2656 Biddle Ave. in Wyandotte.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.