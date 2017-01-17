Creatures invade 1960s Chicago in My ...

Creatures invade 1960s Chicago in My Favorite Thing Is Monsters

Local artist and author Emil Ferris's My Favorite Thing is Monsters is a knotty, richly drawn graphic novel that blends memoir, pulp horror, detective fiction, and historical drama. It's set on mock notebook pages - like Syllabus , a recent comic from former longtime Reader contributor Lynda Barry .

