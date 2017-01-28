CPD officer gets 5-day suspension for...

CPD officer gets 5-day suspension for tossing coffee at biker

A Chicago Police officer has been suspended for five days after throwing a cup of coffee at a motorcyclist earlier this month as the bike passed him on a busy River North street. Footage of the Jan. 20 java toss on Hubbard Street near State surfaced online earlier this week in a video posted to Facebook by the biking group Chicago United Riders.

