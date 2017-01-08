Cops warn about burglaries at Loop ba...

Cops warn about burglaries at Loop bars, stores and restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Chicago police are warning businesses in the Loop and nearby areas about a man or men who have been breaking into stores, bars and restaurants overnight in recent months. The man or men have stolen cash and items including electronics, police said Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min efoster68 233,183
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Joy 1,473,975
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 48 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,748
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 1 hr Sublime1 104,681
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 2 hr SweLL GirL 9,961
News Slain 16-year-old girl remembered for her brigh... 2 hr Wow 3
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr Ize Found 71,283
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cook County was issued at January 08 at 12:00AM CST

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,039 • Total comments across all topics: 277,723,199

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC