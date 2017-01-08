Cops warn about burglaries at Loop bars, stores and restaurants
Chicago police are warning businesses in the Loop and nearby areas about a man or men who have been breaking into stores, bars and restaurants overnight in recent months. The man or men have stolen cash and items including electronics, police said Sunday.
