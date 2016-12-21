Cook Co. taxes, minimum wage to rise,...

Cook Co. taxes, minimum wage to rise, while jail buildings come down

22 hrs ago Read more: The Legal Record

Three shuttered buildings at Cook County Jail will be demolished in Cook County in 2017 and 2018, saving $118 million over 10 years of upkeep costs, said Sheriff Tom Dart in November. From raising the minimum wage and guaranteeing sick leave for low-income workers, to raising sales tax on sugary soft-drinks, the Cook County Board made significant moves in 2016.

