Claiming our right not to kill: Resolutions should be about fighting racism, greed and militarism
In this Sept. 7, 2016 photo, Monique Causey holds a portrait of her 14-year-old Malik, who was shot on Aug. 21, 2016, at her home in Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|2 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2,072
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|3 min
|Hatti_Hollerand
|2,824
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|sonicfilter
|1,471,011
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 min
|Brian_G
|62,662
|a fooking abomination.
|11 min
|NEEDS 2B READ
|4
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|13 min
|Jacques in Ottawa
|232,651
|Finland has started a radical experiment: guara...
|14 min
|Socialism disaster
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC