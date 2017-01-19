Chicago teens face charges in Norridge carjacking
Three boys and one girl between the ages of 15 and 17 were charged with criminal trespass to a motor vehicle. They were arrested by Chicago police at approximately 1 a.m. Jan. 18 on the 2700 block of North Francisco Avenue, according to the Norridge Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
