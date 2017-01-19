Chicago teens face charges in Norridg...

Chicago teens face charges in Norridge carjacking

Three boys and one girl between the ages of 15 and 17 were charged with criminal trespass to a motor vehicle. They were arrested by Chicago police at approximately 1 a.m. Jan. 18 on the 2700 block of North Francisco Avenue, according to the Norridge Police Department.

