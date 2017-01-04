There are on the WGN-TV Chicago story from 6 hrs ago, titled Chicago struggles to combat street violence. In it, WGN-TV Chicago reports that:

With the start of the new year, the City of Chicago is looking to get a handle on deadly street violence by attacking it from several directions. Tuesday alone saw 3 people killed and at least 11 others wounded in shootings on the South and West sides.

