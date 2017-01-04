Chicago struggles to combat street vi...

Chicago struggles to combat street violence

There are 1 comment on the WGN-TV Chicago story from 6 hrs ago, titled Chicago struggles to combat street violence. In it, WGN-TV Chicago reports that:

With the start of the new year, the City of Chicago is looking to get a handle on deadly street violence by attacking it from several directions. Tuesday alone saw 3 people killed and at least 11 others wounded in shootings on the South and West sides.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
former democrat

Nashua, NH

#1 3 hrs ago
ha ha ha ho ha
and the pretend n word lives matter?

but not to blacks or illegal immigrants in chicago
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Henry 1,471,205
Are democrats destroyed? 11 min Susanm 156
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 26 min Jacques in Ottawa 232,672
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 32 min GEORGIA 2,340
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 44 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,671
"I regret," she announced with a smile,..... 1 hr W-Shake Spear 8
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr TRD 71,278
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. North Korea
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,554 • Total comments across all topics: 277,603,308

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC