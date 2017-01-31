Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigration Ban
As protesting Americans are left confused, angry and frustrated over President Trump's new restrictive immigration policies, many in Chicago's restaurant community are also rallying. Some have provided food for busy and tired volunteer lawyers who are waiting to represent affected travelers at airports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|No Surprize
|1,488,230
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|22 min
|Veritas V
|235,999
|Are democrats destroyed?
|22 min
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|293
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|31 min
|GEORGIA
|2,416
|A Woman's View.........and Man's take.
|39 min
|Liz Warren
|1
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,170
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|TRD
|71,333
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC