Chicago Public Schools to revamp high school application process
Chicago Public Schools is advancing a plan to streamline an often complex high school application process for students who will be freshmen in the 2018-19 school year. If approved Wednesday by the Chicago Board of Education, a San Francisco-based company would be hired to create an "online, mobile-friendly application" designed to simplify the process for parents and help administrators manage enrollment.
