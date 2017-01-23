Chicago Public Schools to revamp high...

Chicago Public Schools to revamp high school application process

Chicago Public Schools is advancing a plan to streamline an often complex high school application process for students who will be freshmen in the 2018-19 school year. If approved Wednesday by the Chicago Board of Education, a San Francisco-based company would be hired to create an "online, mobile-friendly application" designed to simplify the process for parents and help administrators manage enrollment.

