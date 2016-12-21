Chicago prominently featured in 'The Bachelor' season premiere
Though Nick Viall hasn't lived in Chicago in months, the city was prominently featured in Monday's Season 21 premiere of "The Bachelor." Viall, 36, was shown stretching and running -- shirtless! -- through Grant Park in the opening of the two-hour episode.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|11 dead, 33 wounded in shootings so far Christm...
|4 min
|WhiteSatan
|9
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|13 min
|Dr Guru
|232,538
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|17 min
|Donavon
|1,470,180
|Are democrats destroyed?
|54 min
|Obama could have WON
|120
|Roy O's New Song................."Whining".
|3 hr
|WHATs Soylent Green
|23
|a fooking abomination.
|4 hr
|This is bad
|2
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Ize Found
|71,273
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC