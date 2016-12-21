Chicago prominently featured in 'The ...

Chicago prominently featured in 'The Bachelor' season premiere

Though Nick Viall hasn't lived in Chicago in months, the city was prominently featured in Monday's Season 21 premiere of "The Bachelor." Viall, 36, was shown stretching and running -- shirtless! -- through Grant Park in the opening of the two-hour episode.

