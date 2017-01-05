Chicago Premiere of Transit of Venus ...

Chicago Premiere of Transit of Venus Opens 2/17

14 hrs ago

The Saint Sebastian Players continue the company's 36th season with the Chicago premiere of Transit of Venus by Canadian playwright Maureen Hunter. Performances run February 17-March 12, 2017 at St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey , Chicago.

