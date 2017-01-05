Chicago Premiere of Transit of Venus Opens 2/17
The Saint Sebastian Players continue the company's 36th season with the Chicago premiere of Transit of Venus by Canadian playwright Maureen Hunter. Performances run February 17-March 12, 2017 at St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey , Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|OBAMANATION
|1,472,207
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|18 min
|District 1
|232,866
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|GEORGIA
|2,349
|Double Word Game (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|GEORGIA
|3,506
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|Sam
|104,666
|white man kidnapped
|2 hr
|TANK
|16
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|TRD
|71,280
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC