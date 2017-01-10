Chicago Police Shoot, Kill Man Suspected in Shooting
Chicago police fatally shot a man they suspect was involved in another shooting nearby on the city's West Side early Sunday, authorities said. Around 12:23 a.m., officers were on routine patrol in the 3400 block of W. Madison St. in the city's East Garfield Park neighborhood when they heard shots fired, Chicago police said in a statement.
