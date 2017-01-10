Chicago manufacturer faces $80,000 penalty after third worker slices off part of finger

A worker who lost the tip of his finger last fall at a Chicago metal container manufacturing plant was the third to suffer such an amputation at the facility in 17 months, prompting federal safety investigators to propose more than $81,000 in penalties for the most recent injury alone. The 52-year-old temporary worker was trying to clear a machine jam at the BWAY plant at 3200 S. Kilbourn Ave. in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood when the machine sliced off the top of his middle finger, the U.S. Department of Labor 's Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a Tuesday news release.

