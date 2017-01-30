Chicago man is frantic over Trump order as Iranian-artist wife stranded abroad
Sarvin Haghighi, a West Loop resident who was born in Iran and is a U.S. green card holder, is stranded in Australia. Her husband and lawyers are trying to get her home safely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Eye Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|USAsince1680
|1,487,865
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|10 min
|Julia
|235,850
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|30 min
|TRD
|71,332
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|35 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,047
|You clowns Seen Obama Yet?
|41 min
|Scotty Steiner
|3
|i think trump wrong man
|1 hr
|SfTuAcRk DyEoLueTs
|5
|John Lewis is NOT a hero, he's an idiot who got...
|1 hr
|Break His NECK
|19
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC