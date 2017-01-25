Chicago man charged in shooting at Ca...

Chicago man charged in shooting at Carpentersville apartment

Carpentersville police arrested a Chicago man Wednesday in connection with a Jan. 3 shooting at the Fox View Apartment Complex in Carpentersville, according to a news release from the Carpentersville Police Department. Stephen L. Brown, 22, of the 400 block of W. 117th Street, was charged with a class X felony count of aggravated battery, a class X felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm-at person and a class 1 felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm-direction of person.

