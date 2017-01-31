Chicago Is Closing Out January With At Least 300 Shootings, 53 Fatalities
There are 2 comments on the Chicagoist story from 16 hrs ago, titled Chicago Is Closing Out January With At Least 300 Shootings, 53 Fatalities. In it, Chicagoist reports that:
Chicago is closing out the first month of 2017 with a gun violence rate that shows no signs of slowing. The city has seen over 300 shootings this month, at least 53 of them fatal, according to the Chicago Tribune's tally .
#1 4 hrs ago
way to go negro!
show the whole planet how dysfunctional ignorant you are.
and no protest? no demands for no nothing from the hood?
them black mothers just keep attending them funerals?
must be some really great jello deserts at them lunches.
Wonder if they mourn the loss of the welfare payments when they lose a child to violence in the hood? The welfare payments do go down when a child is rendered DOA right?
ya all keep up the good work lets see if you can bring those dead wounded numbers up in Feb,
Yea Feb is a short month but you ignorant black fools are up to the task
we is proud of you.
black lives do not matter in Chicago.
#2 1 hr ago
At that rate Colemanistan, Ohio will never catch up.
