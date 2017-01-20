Chicago Inauguration Protests Begin With Student Walkouts
As inauguration protests in Washington, DC heated up early this morning, students at schools across the Chicago area also prepared to stage walkouts and join larger marches happening downtown later today. About 200 UIC students walked out beginning at 10:30 a.m. this morning and assembled for a rally on the quad of the school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|Grey Ghost
|1,482,302
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Well Well
|234,313
|Cong. John Lewis is a worthless black dem. hack...
|4 hr
|Well Well
|12
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Lovey794
|62,964
|Are democrats destroyed?
|6 hr
|Genl Forrest
|244
|FRIDAY 1/20/17 PRESIDENT TRUMP. Democrap Tota...
|6 hr
|Genl Forrest
|11
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|8 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,092
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC