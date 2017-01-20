Chicago Inauguration Protests Begin W...

Chicago Inauguration Protests Begin With Student Walkouts

Read more: Chicagoist

As inauguration protests in Washington, DC heated up early this morning, students at schools across the Chicago area also prepared to stage walkouts and join larger marches happening downtown later today. About 200 UIC students walked out beginning at 10:30 a.m. this morning and assembled for a rally on the quad of the school.

Chicago, IL

