Chicago Immigrant-Rights Groups Slam Trump's 'Racist' Executive Orders
A large and diverse coalition of immigrants rights groups gathered in the West Loop on Wednesday afternoon to denounce President Donald Trump's latest signed or expected executive action , which target undocumented immigrants and refugees. The groups - including the Arab American Action Network, Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Chicago, Organized Communities Against Deportations and many others - spoke out vehemently against Trump's orders to build a wall along the Mexico-U.S. border, strip federal funding for sanctuary cities, suspend refugee admission and halt visas from seven majority-Muslim nations.
#1 13 hrs ago
GET READY FOR A SHITSTORM FROM TRUMP.....Minorities, Women, Environment, Corporate Greed......
#2 12 hrs ago
It is also a felony to encourage or induce an alien to come to or reside in the U.S. knowing or recklessly disregarding the fact that the alien's entry or residence is in violation of the law. This crime applies to any person, rather than just employers of illegal aliens. See 8 U.S. Code #1324.
President Trump can, I think, charge mayors, city council members, police commissioners, etc. who harbor illegals in so-called sanctuary cities with felony harboring illegal aliens.
It will make for some interesting courtroom drama if he does.
#3 11 hrs ago
Trumffff is illegal
#4 11 hrs ago
I love Trump I voted for him he is my President maga
#5 11 hrs ago
He's doing great things.
#6 11 hrs ago
See ya later PEDRO
#7 8 hrs ago
Trump Trump Trump
deport all the protesting radicals. Next time they protest have homeland security load the trucks drop them off south the border
#8 8 hrs ago
Prosecute the terrorist mayors!! Harbor cities and no enforcement immigration law is America's problem.
Drain the swamps
#9 8 hrs ago
You forgot Trump's threats of stealing Iraq's oil. This puts our soldiers at risk.
What was that Trump said about not telling anyone what he was going to do?
Whether or not anyone would agree with stealing another country's oil, you'd think that broadcasting the idea wouldn't be a good idea unless you want to put soldiers in a horrible situation, Sigh!
#10 8 hrs ago
GFY.
#11 7 hrs ago
legal immigrants to america have rights and are welcome here.
Illegal immigrants are not wanted go to the back of the deportation bus.
no mo free stuff from america.
sanctuary city is BS just like black lies matters is a lie and bs.
hey just ask the 4,900 dead black kids shot to death by other black kids while lighting was in Washington the past 8 years.
the chicago dead kids will tell you black lives do not matter to blacks on the south side of Chicago
cause a whole bunch of them died and no one knows their names or even cares.
and a whole bunch of black mothers of dead kids they lost welfare and other BS when their kids were shot dead by blacks
way to go ya all
#12 7 hrs ago
I hate trump and the frackers
#13 7 hrs ago
Who cares?
#14 6 hrs ago
Sec. 6. Civil Fines and Penalties. As soon as practicable, and by no later than one year after the date of this order, the Secretary shall issue guidance and promulgate regulations, where required by law, to ensure the assessment and collection of all fines and penalties that the Secretary is authorized under the law to assess and collect from aliens unlawfully present in the United States and from those who facilitate their presence in the United States.
The ones employing illegals are gonna get the hammer.
I know a couple in my area I'm going to report.
I hope they get the fine AND jail time.
#15 5 hrs ago
Chicago illegal alien-Rights Groups Slam Trump's 'Racist' Executive Orders.
What race is illegal alien?
"As La Raza confirms, Mexicans maintain the most racist society in North America. "For the Hispanic race, everything; for anyone outside the race, nothing!" Guadalupe Loaeza, a journalist, said, "Mexican society is fundamentally racist and classist. The color of your skin is a key that either opens or shuts doors. The lighter your skin, the more doors open to you."
http://www.rense.com/general75/amamex.htm
#16 4 hrs ago
Before that can happen, we're going to have to come up with a solution to a huge problem: A lot of illegals have identification papers that are better than what many Americans have. Those papers are not forged. They are obtained illegally, usually by stealing an American's identity, but also by using fraudulent means to obtain genuine documents in their own name. When a Mexican applies for a job, he ALWAYS has the papers that you ask for. Always.
American blacks on the other hand are infamous for NOT having the minimum papers required to get a job. Ask for a Social Security card and 4 out of 5 times Sambo will say, "I lost it. But I know my number."
#17 4 hrs ago
White people are the devils and should go back to hell where they belong
#18 4 hrs ago
Illegal immigrants have NO rights in the United States. ONLY CITIZENS DO. besides there is no such thing as an illegal immigrant. They are illegal aliens or undocumented aliens. Immigrants come through the front door after the paper work is done. Illegal aliens pay a coyote 10,000 dollars to bring them through. That 10,000 dollars buys them a free gift package from the former corrupt democrat politicians and Republican politicians, paid for by legal citizens, further putting this country in debt. They are a burden sponsored by democrats now, who feel they have a right to take away your job. They started with farming and ended with construction. They take all our jobs in every trade. And now I do jobs Mexicans won't do, because democrats think it's right. GO TRUMP MADE IN AMERICA BY AMERICANS, although I'd throw a democrats application in the garbage, for putting illegal aliens first.
#19 3 hrs ago
Criminal complaint - documents can be investigated.
#20 3 hrs ago
White people being polite, please, after you.
