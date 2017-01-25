There are on the Chicagoist story from 23 hrs ago, titled Chicago Immigrant-Rights Groups Slam Trump's 'Racist' Executive Orders. In it, Chicagoist reports that:

A large and diverse coalition of immigrants rights groups gathered in the West Loop on Wednesday afternoon to denounce President Donald Trump's latest signed or expected executive action , which target undocumented immigrants and refugees. The groups - including the Arab American Action Network, Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Chicago, Organized Communities Against Deportations and many others - spoke out vehemently against Trump's orders to build a wall along the Mexico-U.S. border, strip federal funding for sanctuary cities, suspend refugee admission and halt visas from seven majority-Muslim nations.

