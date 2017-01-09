Chicago Gang Business Cards? A New Book Documents The Strange True History
It seems almost too odd to be true: business cards for Chicago gangs? But during very different times, such a thing did exist, when the likes of the Insane Unknowns, the Insane Popes and countless other gangs repped so-called "compliment cards" - dozens of which are documented in a recent book from a Chicagoland native. In Thee Almighty & Insane: Chicago Gang Business Cards from the 1970s & 1980s , Brandon Johnson reprints some some 60-plus cards from his own collection of 80 or so cards.
