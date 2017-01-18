Chicago footworker DJ Manny brings his sinuous style to Wednesday's Resonance Series
No other group of footwork producers carries as much weight in the international electronic-music community as Chicago collective Teklife. Its members include the biggest names in the genre, among them the pioneering RP Boo and world-class evangelists DJ Spinn and DJ Rashad .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Obama Muslim
|1,480,040
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|9 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,989
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|18 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,888
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|50 min
|Jacques Ottawa
|234,037
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|51 min
|SweLL GirL
|10,070
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Ize Found
|71,310
|Double Word Game (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|3,530
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC