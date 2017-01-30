Chicago Flamenco Festival lineup anno...

Chicago Flamenco Festival lineup announced

The Instituto Cervantes of Chicago on Tuesday announced the lineup for its 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival. This year's five-week festival kicks off with a preview event at City Winery Feb. 21 and from there will be presented Feb. 24 to March 25 at Instituto Cervantes ; tickets to programs are $25-$35 .

