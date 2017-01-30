Chicago Flamenco Festival lineup announced
The Instituto Cervantes of Chicago on Tuesday announced the lineup for its 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival. This year's five-week festival kicks off with a preview event at City Winery Feb. 21 and from there will be presented Feb. 24 to March 25 at Instituto Cervantes ; tickets to programs are $25-$35 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|1 min
|Sublime1
|104,815
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,487,686
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|16 min
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|235,764
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,164
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2,933
|Double Word Game (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|GEORGIA
|3,566
|Busty Muslim Woman Looking For a Generous Man
|3 hr
|Abdellina Hussein
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC