Chicago Children's Theatre gets a new home
Talk about "in with the new": Chicago Children's Theatre, the city's largest professional theater company for children and families, opens its doors this month on its new artistic home in the West Loop. Called "The Station," the former 12th District Police Station has been transformed into an impressive performing arts and education facility for the entire community to enjoy.
