Chicago Botanic Garden sets new attendance record in 2016 -- topping...

The opening of the Regenstein Learning Campus in September, the premiere of "Night of 1,000 Jack-o'-Lanterns" in October and the growing need for people to engage with nature brought more visitors than ever to the Chicago Botanic Garden in 2016. Attendance reached 1,074,000, the highest in the garden's 44-year history and an increase of 2.5 percent over 2015.

