Chicago Blues Festival moving to Millennium Park this year

The 34th annual Chicago Blues Festival is getting a new home this year in the city's lakefront Millennium Park after being held in Grant Park. City organizers said Tuesday that headliners for this year's festival will be Billy Branch and the Sons of the Blues, Gary Clark Jr., William Bell and Ronnie Baker Brooks.

