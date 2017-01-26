Chicago-based parking startup SpotHero pulls into 13 new markets
SpotHero, the Chicago-based parking reservation startup, just logged a major expansion - adding garages, valets and other parking spots in 13 new U.S. markets. The company was founded in 2011 and lets drivers find and pay for parking spots via its mobile app.
Read more at Chicago Tribune.
