Chicago-based parking startup SpotHer...

Chicago-based parking startup SpotHero pulls into 13 new markets

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

SpotHero, the Chicago-based parking reservation startup, just logged a major expansion - adding garages, valets and other parking spots in 13 new U.S. markets. The company was founded in 2011 and lets drivers find and pay for parking spots via its mobile app.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Guest 1,485,719
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 40 min Just Think 235,093
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... 4 hr Phart Quietly 2
News Chicago Immigrant-Rights Groups Slam Trump's 'R... 8 hr davy 30
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Paris 63,007
President 666 Has Arrived 9 hr Caligula Nero Trump 1
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 12 hr Butbut 104,790
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,941 • Total comments across all topics: 278,294,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC