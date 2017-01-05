Chicago bars have mocktails at the re...

Chicago bars have mocktails at the ready as Dry January catches on

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

The Dry January campaign that started in England five years ago has spread to Chicago, and scores of people are giving up alcohol for the month. Chicago bars are prepared, mocktails at the ready.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 min Jacques in Orlean... 232,936
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min sonicfilter 1,472,347
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 6 min Go Blue Forever 104,676
Replace Hate With ( HIS LOVE ) 34 min repent acts 2... 2
Stop The murder ( STOP THE MURDER ) REPENT 35 min repent acts 2... 5
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 39 min Into The Night 62,715
News Man Shot During Family Christmas Party In South... 1 hr Welfare Country 5
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Gunman
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,140 • Total comments across all topics: 277,662,268

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC