Chicago area students in Washington for Trump inauguration
The congressman said he did so because he believes everyone should have the opportunity to witness the peaceful transfer of power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|southerngirl
|1,479,907
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|45 min
|GEORGIA
|2,380
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|48 min
|_FLATLINE--------
|2,157
|Double Word Game (Dec '11)
|48 min
|GEORGIA
|3,529
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|58 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|234,026
|NO Negrah HATE CRIMES,Ha Media protected
|58 min
|Jimmy Brown NFL FB
|10
|Cong. John Lewis is a worthless black dem. hack...
|1 hr
|NeedsANewHeadBashing
|6
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC