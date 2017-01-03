Chicago agricultural commodities clos...

Chicago agricultural commodities close mixed

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: World-Grain

Chicago Board of Trade grains futures settle mixed on Tuesday with soybean futures firmed, recovering from weakness in overnight trading on technical buying amid lingering concerns about weather in key South American growing regions. The most active corn contract for March delivery fell 1.75 cents, or 0.49 percent, to 3.5825 dollars per bushel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min OBAMANATION 1,475,537
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 5 min TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 233,359
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 6 min RACE 2,372
last post wins! (Apr '13) 25 min Hatti_Hollerand 2,125
Great Retirement for 1st Grandma. 32 min They cannot kill ... 3
last post wins! (Dec '10) 40 min Concerned_American 2,862
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Cognitive Difference 62,813
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,599 • Total comments across all topics: 277,808,033

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC