Cheesier pizzas rescue dairy prices a...

Cheesier pizzas rescue dairy prices as Americans drink less milk

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Even after people cut back on milk use for decades - a consequence of more drink options including juices, sodas and sports drinks - U.S. cows are producing the most ever. While the glut has eroded dairy income, the industry is getting a jolt from demand for high-fat byproducts that have given the world creations like the Grilled Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza and led McDonald's to start using butter on its Egg McMuffins rather than margarine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 20 min Panks 1,476,738
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 44 min District 1 233,552
Meryl Streep is a worthless know nothing bitch. 1 hr Media protects THUGS 8
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 2 hr SweLL GirL 10,012
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... 6 hr Recall Mayor Mayer 1
Are democrats destroyed? 6 hr Paradigm Shift ri... 229
last post wins! (Apr '13) 8 hr They cannot kill ... 2,133
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,466 • Total comments across all topics: 277,862,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC