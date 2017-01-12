Cheesier pizzas rescue dairy prices as Americans drink less milk
Even after people cut back on milk use for decades - a consequence of more drink options including juices, sodas and sports drinks - U.S. cows are producing the most ever. While the glut has eroded dairy income, the industry is getting a jolt from demand for high-fat byproducts that have given the world creations like the Grilled Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza and led McDonald's to start using butter on its Egg McMuffins rather than margarine.
