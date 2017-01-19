Brain Candy Live! to Offer More Food for Thought with Second Performance in Chicago

Broadway In Chicago has announced a 2:00 p.m. performance of the new live show BRAIN CANDY LIVE!, starring Adam Savage, will be added on March 4, 2017 at the Oriental Theatre . Savage is editor-in-chief of Tested.com and former co-host of the Emmy-nominated Discovery series "MythBusters," and Michael Stevens, creator of award-winning YouTube Channel "Vsauce."

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.