Bow Truss closes Chicago locations as coffee chain fails to pay many employees
The Bow Truss Coffee Roasters location at 406 N. Wells St. in River North was closed Jan. 12, along with nine of the shop's other locations. Phil Tadros, the chain's founder, said he hadn't been able to pay staff.
