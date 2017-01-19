Body found burned in River North iden...

Body found burned in River North identified as veteran real estate attorney

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

A badly burned body found on the floor of a River North parking garage early Tuesday has been identified as a 60-year-old real estate attorney, officials said. Louis S. Cohen, 60, was of the 200 block of Ivy Lane in Highland Park, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min sonicfilter 1,480,844
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 min mdbuilder 62,934
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 30 min TRD 71,314
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 50 min Rogue Scholar 05 234,164
last post wins! (Dec '10) 1 hr They cannot kill ... 2,896
last post wins! (Apr '13) 1 hr They cannot kill ... 2,165
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Into The Night 7,993
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 8 hr Clinton Knows Best 104,720
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,277 • Total comments across all topics: 278,066,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC