Back for a fourth round: the Chicago Improv Classic tournament
Improvisation has become the sriracha of performing arts. People are always finding new places to put it, from moviemaking to corporate-team building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Guest
|1,471,408
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|28 min
|Dr Guru
|232,690
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Ize Found
|71,279
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|Hatti_Hollerand
|2,829
|Are democrats destroyed?
|1 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|159
|Roy O's New Song................."Whining".
|1 hr
|Ooftus Goofus
|27
|white man kidnapped
|1 hr
|jimmy jammy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC