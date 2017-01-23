Aurora man makes cross for each perso...

Aurora man makes cross for each person shot, killed in Chicago in 2017

There are 1 comment on the WGN-TV Chicago story from 20 hrs ago, titled Aurora man makes cross for each person shot, killed in Chicago in 2017. In it, WGN-TV Chicago reports that:

There are 40 of them on a grassy lot in Englewood. Crosses for each shooting victim killed in Chicago since the first of the year.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Trump 2016

Charlottesville, VA

#1 17 hrs ago
What a waste of good wood! Why dont you build a homeless shelter for these deadbeats instead?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Yeah 1,484,190
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 48 min They cannot kill ... 10,104
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 51 min They cannot kill ... 3,549
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 58 min JRB 234,680
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 1 hr Enough 104,748
29 people shot in about 24 hours: It's not even... 2 hr Rita Ora 6
News Women's March in Chicago: Crowd too big to marc... 2 hr Well Well 5
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,794 • Total comments across all topics: 278,204,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC