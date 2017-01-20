As Trump takes office, thousands head for women's marches on D.C., Chicago

Rachel Ellison, 32, is heading to Washington, D.C., from Chicago on Jan. 19, 2017, to celebrate her bachelorette party with friends during the Women's March on Washington. Rachel Ellison, 32, is heading to Washington, D.C., from Chicago on Jan. 19, 2017, to celebrate her bachelorette party with friends during the Women's March on Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.