As milk demand drops, pizza rises to ...

As milk demand drops, pizza rises to the rescue

Yesterday

Even after people cut back on milk use for decades -- a consequence of more drink options including juices, sodas and sports drinks -- U.S. cows are producing the most ever. While the glut has eroded dairy income, the industry is getting a jolt from demand for high-fat byproducts that have given the world creations like the Grilled Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza and led McDonald's to start using butter on its Egg McMuffins rather than margarine.

