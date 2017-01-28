Arrest made in hotel worker's killing outside River North 7-Eleven
Minneapolis police this week arrested a Chicago man suspected of throwing a punch that knocked out a hotel drink server who was eventually run over by a cab and killed outside a Near North convenience store early last year. Minneapolis police arrested the 32-year-old man Monday morning on a felony warrant out of Cook County, according to Minnesota officials.
