Applications Open for Chicago Voices' Community Created Performances
Last year through Lyric Unlimited's groundbreaking Chicago Voices initiative, three incredibly unique groups were selected for a "once-in-a-lifetime" experience to bring their community's stories to life through song. Now, Lyric is excited to announce the second round of Community Created Performances! Groups of Chicagoans are invited to share their untold, compelling stories that may not typically appear in the paper or in mainstream media.
