Another location change for Chicago Women's March as larger crowd expected

15 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

The location for Saturday's Women's March on Chicago has changed, again, after the number of expected attendees more than doubled in two days. The new site is Columbus Drive just north of Jackson Drive, where participants will gather for a speaker's rally at 10 a.m. Around 11:30, attendees will march west on Jackson to Federal Plaza.

